Fitbit may be developing a Versa 2 that better competes with the Apple Watch.

According to leaker Evan Blass, the next Versa will get a big update. He shared images of the device, revealing an updated design and new AMOLED display. Fitbit appears to be finally ditching LCD, plus it's removed the Fitbit logo on the bottom of the display. There's also a curved 2.5D glass cover, as well as a single button on the new Versa, instead of the three used on the old model.

All in all, Fitbit is clearly changing the look of the next-generation Versa so that it looks more like a true, sleek smartwatch. Perhaps the neatest change, however, is the added support for Amazon’s Alexa assistant, helping Fitbit to better rival the Apple Watch, which comes with Siri, as well as WearOS watches that have Google Assistant. We think Fitbit users would love the ability to converse with Alexa while tracking their workouts.

Elsewhere, the Versa 2 is unchanged. It will still feature a PurePulse heart rate sensor, a proprietary inductive cable, support the Fitbit Pay system, and up to 50 metres of water resistance. All we need now is Fitbit to make this thing official.