Versa Lite Edition makes Fitbit's fitness smartwatch even cheaper

Fitbit announced several new products during its Spring event, including a Lite Version of its Versa smartwatch. The smartwatch, which sits below the company's flagship Ionic smartwatch, is already offered in a standard model and Special Edition model, but the Lite Edition model has been introduced to appeal to a "youthful audience".

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition ditches a couple of the Versa's features including the altimeter so the new device won't measure floors climbed. It also won't offer music capabilities, on-screen workouts or swim lap counting on your wrist. Aside from that though, it offers the same functionality as the standard Fitbit Versa.

These features include a four-day battery life, activity and sleep stages tracking, 24/7 heart rate tracking, female health tracking, guided breathing sessions, automatic exercise tracking, VO2 Max, and goal-based exercise modes. The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition also offers Connected GPS, smart notifications, apps and clock faces and swim-tracking, like the Versa.

The Versa Lite Edition has a similar design to the Versa and Versa Special Edition models with a square touchscreen, rounded edges and a chamfered aluminium casing with interchangeable straps.

The Lite Edition comes in a couple of exciting colours though, with Mulberry and Marina Blue options that feature a colour-matched case and silicone strap. There is also a white and lilac model but both these have silver casings, with only the straps changing colour.

As with the new Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR trackers, there are a number of accessories available for the Versa Lite Edition, including silicone bands, Horween leather names and stainless steel metal accessories.

The Fitbit Versa Lite Edition will be available from mid-March and it will cost £149.99. Accessories start at £24.99.