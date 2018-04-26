Fitbit Pay now supports its first major UK bank in Santander

Fitbit has announced that British bank Santander is now supported via the Fitbit Pay platform, for the Ionic and Versa smartwatches. The update to both smartwatches means those who bank with Santander can now make contactless payments using the Ionic or Versa, without needing a phone nearby.

Compatibility applies to debit and credit card accounts, Visa or MasterCard, but excludes cash-only ATM cards, Visa top-up debit cards and Business Visa Electron.

The addition of Santander to the Fitbit Pay platform is a major win for the service, which so far only supports four banks in the UK (including Santander), but it has a much greater presence in the US.

Matt Hall, Director of Banking and Unsecured Credit at Santander UK, said: "We are always looking at how we can offer our customers new ways to help them manage their money. With more people embracing a healthier lifestyle, Fitbit is the ideal partner to deliver a convenient and simple payment experience."

"This new method complements our existing mobile payment solutions and shows our commitment to improving the digital options available to our customers."

It's not just Santander being added though, as Starbucks Card owners can now input their 16-digit membership card number into the companion app, and then use it to pay for coffee and food, all from your wrist. In May, a British Airways app will become available, for passengers to input their flight information and view their boarding pass on the Ionic or Versa.