Fitbit OS 2.0 now rolling out to the Ionic

Fitbit has confirmed that the latest version of its smartwatch OS, Fitbit OS 2.0, will be rolling out to the Ionic in the coming weeks. The latest software, which will come preinstalled on the recently announced Fitbit Versa, will bring a number of new features to the company's first smartwatch.

The most notable change for the Ionic will be the introduction of Fitbit Today, which can be accessed by a simple swipe up from the clock face. Fitbit Today is a one-stop place to view your daily and weekly health and fitness data, exercise summaries and tips and tricks to get the most out of your Fitbit smartwatch. Fitbit Ionic users who already use the Today app, will find their daily stats ported across to Fitbit Today.

Another feature being added to the Ionic with Fitbit OS 2.0 is the ability to sync and download music from Deezer. Being able to store music and playlists directly on the Fitbit Ionic, rather than having to rely on a connected smartphone can make exercising and workouts that little bit easier, of course, you will need a Deezer subscription to take full advantage.

Elsewhere, Fitbit has made changes to how you navigate around the Fitbit Ionic, swiping down from the clock face will reveal notifications, pressing and holding the back button will bring up music controls, payments and the shortcuts screen.

Fitbit's new female health tracking feature, which will debut on the Versa, will be added to the Ionic later in the Spring. Reminders, celebrations, logging, insights, sleep summaries, and social challenges will arrive on both the Versa and Ionic later in the year, too.

Fitbit has said only around 10 per cent of Ionic users are able to get the update right now, but all owners should have the latest software by the end of March or early-April.