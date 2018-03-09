  Fitbit Versa specs, rumours and news: All you need to know about the new Fitbit smartwatch

We're expecting a new smartwatch from Fitbit very soon to follow up the ageing Fitbit Blaze and 2017's Fitbit Ionic.

Here's everything we know so far about the new Fitbit watch, which will be called Fitbit Versa according to the latest leak from renowned leaker Evan Blass.

Fitbit chief James Park revealed at CES 2018 that the company wants to produce more "mass appeal" smartwatches this year and move more towards ehealth as well. Read: Fitbit confirms more smartwatches for 2018

Four colours

Square design like other smartwatches

Wearable site Wareable (yes, that is how it is spelt) obtained images of the new smartwatch. The square design has been ditched in favour of more rounded corners.

Clearly mass appeal is the name of the game here (indeed, Wareable claims the watch will be targeted towards women specifically), and there's no hiding the fact there are some echos of the Apple Watch here.

However, we really like the design and it's certainly a departure from Fitbit's previous angular designs. We didn't mind them, but we can see why others didn't.

It also seems the Versa will come in four colours: black, silver, rose gold and charcoal, with a range of different coloured straps also being available.

Here's the leaked imagery we've seen so far:

Runs Fitbit OS from the Ionic

No GPS

The new watch will run the same Fitbit OS as the Fitbit Ionic but rather frustratingly it won't have GPS - that seems like a big miss to us and has been one of the best additions to the last two generations of Apple Watch.

The Fitbit Versa should also be water resistant to 50 metres and will feature the same SpO2 sensor found in the Ionic that measures for sleep apnea, although Fitbit has yet to enable this across its devices.

The lack of GPS should mean the Fitbit Versa is keenly priced. It will also be cheaper than the Ionic to help broaden its appeal to potential customers. The Fitbit Versa price will be very interesting indeed; where will Fitbit look to place it in the market?

Fitbit has yet to make any official comment on the new watch.

