Fitbit's new smartwatch for 2018 revealed

Soon after Fitbit CEO James Park revealed the company wants to produce more "mass appeal" smartwatches this year following the release of its first model, the Ionic, Wareable has obtained exclusive information relating to a future watch.

Wareable has obtained images of the new smartwatch, which is said to be a follow up model to the Fitbit Blaze, and will be released in the spring. The Blaze is pushing two years old and Wareable cites reports from last year that claimed a new model was being worked on.

It's not clear if the new smartwatch will be called the Blaze 2, or something completely different, but it's understood it will run on the same Fitbit OS that debuted on the Ionic.

If the images of the new smartwatch are indeed real, you can see how the Blaze inspired the design. Fitbit has retained the square face, but ditched the silver frame has been ditched in favour of more rounded corners. It's this new design that Fitbit hopes will attract a wider audience, as the company is aware the Ionic didn't have mass market appeal.

A source familiar with the company's plans told Wareable "[Fitbit] wants something that appeals more to the female market", and as a result, will be smaller than the Ionic.

The new Fitbit smartwatch is confirmed to be water resistant to 50 metres and will come in four colours: black, silver, rose gold and charcoal, with a range of different coloured straps also being available.

While the new smartwatch won't have GPS, it will feature the same SpO2 sensor found in the Ionic that measures for sleep apnea, although Fitbit has yet to enable this across its devices. It will also be cheaper than the Ionic to help broaden its appeal to potential customers. Fitbit has yet to make any official comment on the new watch.