Fitbit will officially kill support for Pebble smartwatches this summer

Fitbit is ending support for Pebble smartwatches in June.

The company, which acquired Pebble in December 2016, said in a blog post that it will extend support for Pebble smartwatches until June 2018. In other words, support for Pebble will come to a final end this summer. Many of Pebble’s features will be shut down, including Pebble’s App Store, forum, and voice recognition features.

Even features like SMS and email replies will be terminated. The Pebble mobile apps for iOS and Android will continue to work, but expect compatibility to be killed thanks to future iOS and Android OS updates. It's a disappointing final chapter for the Kickstarter darling, but it makes total sense for Fitbit, which wanted to get into smartwatches.

The company was able to get its hands on a wearable operating system and thus flesh out its upcoming Ionic smartwatch in order to better compete with the Apple Watch and Android Wear watches. Although Fitbit didn't buy any of Pebble’s hardware assets, it did initially promise to keep Pebble smartwatches going for a short while.

With today's announcement, however, Pebble is killing off that life support. Pebble will be dead from 30 June 2018. Fitbit is encouraging fans to buy its own products now: “We invite the Pebble community to explore how familiar highlights from the Pebble ecosystem are evolving on the Fitbit platform." Fitbit will also discount the Ionic.

It said existing Pebble wearable owners can get $50 off the watch.