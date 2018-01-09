Fitbit might finally make a smartwatch just for children

Fitbit has apparently discovered kids exist.

The company's current lineup of colourful wearables and trackers are recommended for anyone aged 13 or above. However, for the first time, it is reportedly considering a smartwatch for children, according to Bloomberg. Apparently, its been internally discussing the idea of developing a wearable for little ones for several months.

Like other Fitbits, it would be focused around health, though there's no word yet on what it looks like or how it'll be different from existing Fitbits. Bloomberg speculated it might offer location tracking and the ability to play games and maybe even track sugar level. After all, Fitbit has partnered with Dexcom, a glucose monitoring firm.

If Fitbit does launch a smartwatch for kids - maybe it'll be called "Ionic Kids", since its first smartwatch for adults is called Ionic - it would be the first smartwatch maker to actively make a watch for children. Sure, Garmin has Vivofit Jr, but that's a fitness tracker line without connected features like GPS and mobile connectivity.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.