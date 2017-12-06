Fitbit Ionic's first major software update adds new apps and watchfaces

Fitbit has rolled out the first major update to Fitbit OS, the software that powers its Ionic smartwatch.

The update adds more than a dozen third-party apps, including: British Airways, Clue, Flipboard, Game Golf, Hue Lights, Nest, Surfline, The New York Times, Trip Advisor, Uber, United Airlines, Walgreens, Yelp, and Lyft. Only some of these apps, such as Hue Lights, are available now, while the rest should arrive by January 2018.

In all, Fitbit Ionic users are getting 60 new apps from not only other companies and brands and developers, but also Fitbit itself. For instance, there’s a new Fitbit Leaderboard app that allows you to see how your fitness goals stack up against family and friends, and it lets you "cheer and taunt them" for added motivation.

This new Fitbit OS update also brings more than 100 watchfaces (or "clock faces"). Three watchfaces that Fitbit highlighted are called Levels, Threads, and Mountainscape. And finally, Fitbit is opening up a testing program for the Ionic. Called Fitbit Labs, it will allow you to play with “experimental apps and clock faces”.

The program is now live with Fitbit Pet, a watchface that reminds us of Tamagotchi, and Think Fast, an app that tests your mind. Fitbit said three more apps and watch faces will arrive for Fitbit Labs testers sometime in late December.

One of them is a treasure-hunting game.