Latest Fitbit smartwatch leak shows off design and new heart-rate tech

Fitbit is working on a GPS-equipped smartwatch, and thanks to a new leak, we know what it might look like and feature come launch day.

Wareable posted two images that supposedly show the final version of the smartwatch from all angles. We also get some information from the report about the watch coming in three colour schemes (a silver case with a navy strap, a rose gold case with a blue strap, and a darker case with a black strap) and featuring infrared technology (that blue optical sensor at the bottom) for heart-rate monitoring.

More specifically, Fitbit is thought to leverage this red light technology to read parameters like heart rate and heart rate variability - something green optical sensors can't quite process. Previously, the company opted for green LED optical sensors on devices like the Fitbit Surge and the Fitbit Charge 2. Fitbit's next smartwatch might also feature a pulse oximeter for measuring oxygen levels in the blood.

As for when you can expect the device to arrive, the latest reports suggest an autumn launch. Keep in mind Fitbit said in July that its GPS smartwatch is on track and should be its "best product yet". And during Fitbit’s earnings call last week, the company's CEO told investors that the watch would have an "app gallery," with a selection of apps from partners. Fitbit plans to roll out an SDK after launch, as well.

That means the app gallery should steadily grow soon after. When Fitbit’s first smartwatch does finally release - remember, it was originally due in the spring - it could cost around $300. But for that price, you're expected to get fancy features like a 1,000nit display, GPS connectivity, contactless payments, Pandora music, enough battery life to last four days, and maybe even a pair of Bluetooth headphones.