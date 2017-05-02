Fitbit's GPS smartwatch 'Project Higgs' fully revealed in photo leak

Fitbit is working on its first official GPS smartwatch - and it looks a lot like an existing Fitbit watch.

Fitbit, which dominates the activity tracker space and has been buying up smaller smartwatch firms in recent years, currently sells one connected fitness watch with a touchscreen display: the Fitbit Blaze. And new leaked photos of Fitbit’s GPS watch reveal that the upcoming device looks very similar to the Blaze. Yahoo Finance published the images, along with a leaked photo of a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

The Blaze doesn’t have built-in GPS, nor a platform for apps, but Fitbit has said it plans to launch its own app store sometime in 2017. Also, in April, a report revealed that the company is indeed working on GPS smartwatch that uses apps, as well as a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Their release has been delayed, however, reportedly due to challenges related to the watch’s GPS antennae and waterproofing.

Fitbit hasn't formally announced the smartwatch or headphones, but reports said the watch will feature GPS for tracking workouts, NFC for mobile payments (which will presumably hook into Fitbit's purchase of Coin last year), a heart-rate monitor, and a four-day battery life. It should also work with music service Pandora; you'll be able to store songs directly on it and listen to tunes without your phone.

Fitbit is including swappable watch bands and its Bluetooth headphones with every purchase. And according to these new leaked photos, the watch will have a square face, physical buttons, and a flexible, elastomer wristband. The Verge said this will be the first Fitbit designed by Fitbit’s own in-house industrial design team, whereas the company had worked with an outside firm on its other fitness trackers.

We'll keep you posted when we learn more about pricing and availability for the smartwatch, which has the codename Project Higgs.