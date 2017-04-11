Fitbit delays launch of GPS smartwatch and wireless headphones until autumn

Fitbit is working on its first official smartwatch, but don't expect it until this autumn.

According to Yahoo Finance, Fitbit's upcoming smartwatch, as well as an upcoming pair of Bluetooth headphones, have been delayed due to production challenges related to the watch’s GPS antennae and waterproofing. We've contacted Fitbit for a comment.

Fitbit's long-rumoured smartwatch has yet to be formally announced by the company, which dominates the activity tracker space and has been buying up smaller smartwatch firms in recent years. It currently sells one connected fitness watch with a touchscreen display, the Fitbit Blaze, but that watch doesn’t have built-in GPS or a platform for apps. Fitbit has said it plans to launch its own app store sometime in 2017.

Yahoo Finance's report shed some light on what to expect from the new watch when it does launch. It'll feature the aforementioned GPS for tracking workouts, NFC for mobile payments (which will presumably hook into Fitbit's purchase of Coin last year), and a four-day battery life. It should also work with music service Pandora. You'll be able to store songs directly on it and listen to tunes without your phone.

Fitbit is even including swappable watch bands and its own wireless headphones. Fitbit appears to be going directly after Apple Watch with this watch, which is also rumored to have a very bright display. We'll keep you posted when we learn more about pricing and availability.