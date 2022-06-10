(Pocket-lint) - Meta's dual-camera smartwatch that has repeatedly leaked over the past year has been put on hold, according to a new report.

Bloomberg has claimed that Meta is choosing to focus on other wearables instead.

Last October, a leaked image of the watch was spotted inside an app for the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. As first reported by Bloomberg, the image showed a square-but-rounded-edged wearable, complete with a notch and a front-facing camera. The watch was also called Milan in the code but has been dubbed the Meta Watch by the press.

Reports also surfaced last summer about Meta working on a smartwatch with a five-megapixel camera on the watch face and a 12-megapixel one on the rear. Other reports suggested the watch would have health, fitness, and messaging features. It's thought you would've managed the device using your Facebook account, and you could've posted to Facebook and Instagram directly from the watch. Connectivity options would've included Wi-Fi, GPS, and eSIM support. It was expected to go on sale next spring for $349.

Bloomberg suggested Meta may use some of these features in other wearables. The watch project might even be resurrected at some point down the line.

Separate to the watch, The Information has suggested Meta will no longer make Portal devices for consumers. It will instead produce a line aimed at businesses.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.