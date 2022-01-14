(Pocket-lint) - In June 2021, we first heard rumours of an upcoming Facebook (or Meta, as it's now known) smartwatch, then in October, an image surfaced of the device.

Now, the Dutch media outlet, LetsGoDigital, has uncovered patent information that reveals more about the device.

As was previously reported, the device will have a detachable display, but now we have information on exactly how that might work.

The patent details two smartwatch devices, one with a square display that is very similar to the image leaked in October, and one with a more traditional circular bezel.

Apple watchOS 7: All the key new Apple Watch features explored By Maggie Tillman · 17 September 2020 All the details on the next version of the Apple Watch operating system, watchOS 7.

As can be seen in the image above, the model with the round display is designed to be rotated and doing so will allow you to select different camera lenses.

We'll be interested to see if the rotation mechanism is just for camera selection or if the watch will have a single sensor and rotating the display places different lenses in front of it, either way, it's an intriguing concept.

The screen on both models will be held in place by magnets and is detachable. The round-faced version will have five fixed positions that it can be rotated to, whereas the square watch will have four.

The cameras can be used to take photos and videos, as you'd expect, but the documentation hints that Meta has bigger plans for the watches.

The documentation focuses on the AR and VR integrations planned and suggested that the numerous integrated sensors will help this in some way.

The watches are home to body temperature sensors, heart rate monitors, motion sensors and activity recognition sensors.

These sensors are pretty common among all smartwatches, so we're not sure exactly how Meta plans to use them to further VR and AR experiences, but we're excited to find out.

Writing by Luke Baker.