(Pocket-lint) - The company formerly known as Facebook appears to be working on a smartwatch with a camera.

A leaked image of the watch was recently spotted inside the app for the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. As first reported by Bloomberg, the image shows a square-but-rounded-edged wearable, complete with a notch and a front-facing camera. The watch was also called Milan in the code.

Keep in mind reports first surfaced this past summer about Facebook, or Meta, working on a smartwatch with support for LTE and a second camera that detaches. The front-facing camera on the watch is rumoured to have at least a 1080p resolution and could be used for video calls.

Other reports have also suggested the watch will launch in summer 2022 with health, fitness, and messaging features.

It's worth noting Facebook has just rebranded to Meta, and renamed many of its businesses to match, such as Oculus Quest to Meta Quest. It's therefore unclear if its watch - if it ever does release - will be considered a "Facebook Watch" or a "Meta Watch" or perhaps a different name.

Pocket-lint has contacted Meta for a comment.