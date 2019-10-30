The 16th annual Pocket-lint Awards will be taking place in a couple of weeks in association with EE, celebrating the best products and devices across 19 categories spanning smartphones and tablets to cars and smartwatches.

As usual, we have been running a series of features over the last few weeks, each of which dives a little deeper into the respective categories to not only list the nominations within them, but explain what the category itself is looking for.

There are five or six nominees for each category, and here we are concentrating on the second of the wearable categories - Best Smartwatch 2019 - which focuses on devices that offer style and features beyond fitness tracking.

The Short Listed nominees for Best Smartwatch 2019 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open so you can let us know which one of these great devices you think should win the Best Smartwatch award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Smartwatch 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at an exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.