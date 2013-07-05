Dell looking to enter wearable computing market, to take on iWatch and Google Glass

Dell has revealed that it is looking to enter the wearable computing sector with an device of its own.

Much has been talked about the rumoured Apple's iWatch and Google Glass in the past year. Now a Dell executive has claimed that his company is looking to the market too.

"We're exploring that space," said Sam Burd, the company's vice-president of personal computing.

"There are challenges in cost, and how to make it a really good experience. But the piece that's interesting is that computers are getting smaller. Having a watch on your wrist - that's pretty interesting, pretty appealing."

Dell hopes to broaden its product range to include wearable computing as the PC market shrinks. Research company IDC forecasts that global sales of desktop and laptop computers will fall by nearly 8 per cent in 2013. That would represent a second yearly decline and analysts expect that sales of PCs to also fall in 2014.

Tablets and hybrid devices are one area that are on the increase, with the former expected to outsell laptops by 2015, but other avenues needed to be investigated, said Burd.

"Looking ahead five years, we expect devices and form factors to continue to change. There will still be a need for 'static' computing on desktops, but there will be a real need for mobile devices. There's a lot of discussion about how that fits into wearable devices like we've seen with Google Glass and watches," he added.

"We're looking at a world of lots of connected devices."