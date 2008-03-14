Casio launches motorsports-inspired watch

Casio has launched the latest in its high performance collection, the motorsports-inspired WVQ-570E-1AVER with a built-in speed indicator which gives a visual representation of average speed.

Featuring carbon fibre pattern styling on the face and

Wave Ceptor radio-controlled technology, this new stainless steel model is a 4-motor Chronograph watch in yellow and black, in support of the Casio-sponsored British Touring Car Championship SEAT team.

The water resistant WVQ-570E-1AVER uses Wave Ceptor dual-region radio-controlled technology to pick up the time calibration signals from radio transmitters in the UK and (most of) mainland Europe.

So when travelling, these watches can be changed to the local European time at the touch of a button and automatically adjust themselves each day to ensure perfect, to the second timing, so, er, you'll never miss a race.

£119.99, available now.