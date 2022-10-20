Stunning Casio Flare Red watches celebrate 40 years of G-Shock

(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced two special Flare Red G-SHOCK watches as it celebrates 40 years of its hugely popular rugged lineup.

The new and snappily-named MTG-B3000FR and GWG-2040FR watches are part of a wider celebration of four decades of CASIO G-SHOCK that will officially kick off in April 2023. That'll include special events held around the world, but for now, we have two special watches - both using the red G-SHOCK brand color in what Casio calls a "blazing solar flare design".

Both of the watches feature multicolour laminated bezels made with phosphorescent in that strong red colour. The company also says that it's used a newly developed technique that allows it to laminate carbon and coloured glass fiber sheets to build designs that should even look good when the lights are off. That certainly sounds impressive, but we'll need to see the watches in the flesh to know whether it's warranted.

Casio also points out that each individual watch will look unique thanks to the way it's built. Phosphorescent particles mixed into the glass fiber sheets ensure that no two watches will look indical, we're told. In the case of the GWG-2040FR, phosphorescent particles are also mixed into the watch's lugs, creating random patterns throughout.

Both of the new watches will go on sale on 27 October with international pricing as yet to be confirmed. In the UK though, we know that the GWG-2040FR will retail for £950 while the MTG-B3000FR will cost £1300 to strap onto your wrist.

