(Pocket-lint) - Casio has reimagined its classic 2100 G-Shock design by building a full metal version for the first time.

The G-Shock GM-B2100 will be available from August in the UK and come in three metal colourways: silver, black and rose gold.

Casio has also teamed with Dragon's Den star, Steven Bartlett, as the new lineup's brand ambassador: "I care about a watch representing who I am and my personality. When I look at these watches, there’s a rawness of both the materials and the design that makes me resonate with it as a person," he said.

The 2100 range itself is based on the first ever G-Shock - the DW-5000C - so comes with the brand's classic octagonal case design. However, it stands out more in steel, with its clean edges and solid construction.

To keep the case sealed for water resistance and shock proofing, there is a resign buffer between the bezel and the case. While the bezel itself was forged, cut and then polished for a refined look.

As well as the traditional watch face elements. each of the GM-B2100 models come with Tough Solar technology to charge the battery in sunlight, and Bluetooth LE to connect to a mobile device via Casio's Smartphone Link app. This ensures the time is always accurate, no matter your location around the world.

Each watch is waterproof down to 200-metres and the replaceable, rechargeable battery should last seven months without solar charging.

UK pricing starts at £449 for the silver version, with the black and gold models both costing a little more, at £499. They will all be available from the G-Shock website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.