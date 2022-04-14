(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced a new model in the G-Shock 2100 series that shares the octagonal shape but brings Bluetooth connectivity to the party.

The GA-B2100 also adds solar power, is part of the brand's Carbon Core collection and comes in retro-inspired colours.

The design of the original GA-2100 was itself inspired by the first G-Shock watch to market - Casio's DW-5000C - so this refresh has 90s appeal. That's also reflected in three of the five colours on offer - blue, yellow and green - which stand out as much as the chunky bezel itself.

In terms of tech, the G-Shock GA-B2100 can be connected to a phone through Bluetooth and Casio's Smartphone Link system. It enables the watch to keep accurate time, change over the time zone based on 300 cities, set reminders and even find your phone or watch using the other.

The Tough Solar feature allows the watch to persistently operate when exposed to a reasonable amount of light. Even without exposure, it can last for around seven months on its rechargeable battery with normal use.

The G-Shock GA-B2100 will be available to buy from g-shock.co.uk soon. Prices start at £130.

Writing by Rik Henderson.