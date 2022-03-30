(Pocket-lint) - Casio has launched a new series of watches for the spring under the banner "Skeleton Sound Wave".

Each of the models sport translucent bezels and bands and are based on classic GA-2200 and GA-900 designs.

The Casio G-Shock GA-2200SKL is available in black or red and features a lightweight carbon core guard structure. It is shock resistant (naturally) and is waterproof down to 200 metres.

Its replaceable battery is claimed to last up to three years and you get world time functionality, as well as an on-screen date and countdown timer.

The G-Shock GA-900SKL is avalable in blue or ice white colours, both with see-through elements on the bezel and band.

It's an unfussy watch with an estimated seven years of battery life. It too is water resistant to 200 metres, and has a countdown timer feature.

Shock proofing is provided through the proprietary G-Shock hollow core guard structure, while the watch weighs just 65g.

Both the GA-2200SKL and GA-900SKL are available on the G-Shock website now, priced at £119 and £109 respetively.

They are also available in the US, with each model and colour variant priced at $130 apiece. Other non-Skeleton Sound Wave series models in other colours are available too.

Writing by Rik Henderson.