(Pocket-lint) - Casio has teamed with the Museum of Youth Culture in the UK for a new collaborative retro-styled watch based on British movements of the last few decades.

The Casio G-Shock GW-M5610MOYC-1ER comes with a printed strap featuring photographs by Gavin Watson, taken from the museum's archive.

It documents the rise of the punk, skinhead and rave scenes, as well as the design language of early punk fanzines.

The watch itself is based on the iconic GW-M5610U-1ER and features Multi-Band 6 radio controlled technology to keep the most accurate time, no matter your location. There is solar power on board too, to keep the battery topped up.

Stopwatch, timer and world time modes are available, while the resin case has the trademark G-Shock shockproofing. It is also waterproof down to 200-metres and the face is protected by mineral glass.

In addition to the watch, which goes on sale on 18 February 2022 for £149 on g-shock.co.uk and in the brand's Carnaby Street store, you get a specially designed case and "Grown up in G-Shock" limited edition 'zine.

There will also be a dedicated exhibition showing archive photos of British youth culture over the past 40 years at 154 Shaftesbury Avenue in London. Entry will be free and you can visit from 18 February to 4 March 2022.

Writing by Rik Henderson.