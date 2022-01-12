Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Casio G-Shock and Toyota team for special edition Mudmaster

(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced a special edition G-Shock Mudmaster watch inspired by the Toyota Auto Body Team Land Cruiser.

The Casio G-Shock GWG-2000TLC-1AER has a design theme styled around the veteran of the Dakar Rally race, with forged carbon bezel components and a carbon core guard structure to keep it light, yet able to withstand mud and dust.

The band features a pattern evoking the splatters caused by mud and sand, while there is the Toyota Land Cruiser logo laser engraved on the ion-plated stainless steel rear.

Features found on the watch itself include a built-in compass, altimeter, barometer and thermometer - ideal for racing across the desert.

It sports solar charging and is water resistant to 200 metres. Sapphire crystal glass protects the face and it will function down to temperatures of -10-degrees celsius, 14-degrees fahrenheit.

Radio controlled timekeeping is supported, with automatic time updates received overnight in the UK, EU, USA, Japan and China.

It weighs 106g.

The G-Shock Toyota Land Cruiser edition Mudmaster is available now, priced at £779 in the UK.

Other G-Shock Mudmaster designs are also available on the G-Shock website, with multiple colours and themes but the same rugged and protected build-quality.

