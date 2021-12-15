(Pocket-lint) - Casio has collaboration with the Barcelona footy team to make two G-Shock watch models in team colours.

Themed on the Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona documentary - an eight episode Discovery+ Original series - the watches are customised versions of Casio's classic GBD-H1000 and GBD-100 G-Shock G-Squad styles.

Both come in blue and garnet colour scheme synonymous with the club and it's kit. They are also imprinted with the club motto, "Més que un club" - "More than a club".

The GBD-H1000BAR has a metal bezel in gold ion plating, to signify the many trophies the team has won in the past. While the band loop features the four red stripes of the Catalan flag. The packaging is also designed around the team colours.

The same can be found on the band of the GBD-100BAR.

Either model can be liked to a smartphone for multiple fitness tracking functionality via a dedicated app.

Both watches also come with an accelerometer for step and distrance tracking. But, the GBD-H1000BA features a heart rate monitor and GPS tracking too.

There's no word yet on pricing or availability, save for the fact that they are both "coming soon".

They'll be available from the official G-Shock website when they arrive.