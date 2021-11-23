G-Shock Black Friday sale slashes 50% off many models

(Pocket-lint) - Casio is running Black Friday sales across its sites, including the G-Shock store in the UK.
From 23 to 29 November 2021, it is offering a number of different models with up to 50 per cent off.
That includes the stunning black and gold GD-100GB. Coming with a split LCD display, it has auto LED lighting and world time functionality.
See the best Casio G-Shock Black Friday deals below...
Best Casio G-Shock Black Friday deals 2021
These watches have excellent deals on the G-Shock online store.
Get a massive 50 per cent off this GD-100 series watch, which is water resistant to 200-metres. Now just £120 £60.
The Vital Series GBD-100SM is a vibrant activity tracker that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and can track running distance and much more. It's only £139 £69.50.
Based on the DW-5000C series, this rose gold issue is a retro classic with a modern twist. It's the first watch from G-Shock to come with this tint in an ion plate finish. Now priced £499 £249.50.
This heavy duty GA-900E G-Shock comes with two straps - one in a reflective yellow material. It has analogue hands and digital read-out and now costs just £149 £74.50.
This rugged two-tone model is water resistant to 200 metres and comes with both a cloth band and one made of urethane. You can find it here for £129 £64.50.
This is from the camouflage series and has a semi-transparent band with a pattern running through it. It's now just £199 £99.50.
This Baby-G model is based on the classic G-Shock GA-110, but with a smaller, slimmer profile. It's now available for £110 £55.
You can find other Casio G-Shock Black Friday deals on its dedicated store pages right here.
Some additional models are now out of stock, but it might still be worth checking to see if more stock is inbound.