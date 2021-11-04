Casio tastes the rainbow with new MT-G G-Shock

(Pocket-lint) - The latest addition the G-Shock line of shock-resistant watches, from Casio, has a unique eye-catching design that's sure to be a bit polarizing.

The new MTG-B2000XMG features a multi-colour carbon bezel that is made by laminating layers of carbon with coloured glass fibre. The effect reminds us of the stuff people make from recycled skateboards, with the coloured layers of wood giving a similar effect.

Casio says the pattern expresses "the beautiful mystical colouration of Rainbow Mountain, which shows strata of different colours created by the oxidation of minerals built up over time from volcanic activity and tectonic movement".

It's definitely a watch that will stand out, and since no two watches look the same, thanks to variances in the pattern. Those after a unique timepiece might want to give this one a look.

Aside from the flashy looks, the new watch has a few handy features to offer. It can link to smartphones via Bluetooth Low Energy, allowing you to keep time across time zones and daylight savings changes. It also links to radio wave time-calibration signals.

The MTG-B2000XMG benefits from solar charging and has a high-brightness LED to allow use at night. No word on pricing or availability so far, but the MT-G series tend to be on the pricier end of Casio's offerings, we'd venture to guess it'll be over a grand.