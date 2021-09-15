(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced a G-Shock watch in its Master of G series that could very well be its most extreme yet.

The G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-2000 is the first in the range to be made with forged carbon - a material more commonly used in aircraft or racing car manufacture. It is tough, with a tensile structure stronger than stainless steel, yet lightweight and malleable.

Forged carbon is therefore perfect for use in a watch designed for extreme sports participants. Casio uses it for the lug that connects the bezel to the band on either side.

The outer casing is sealed, so is mud and dust resistant. It is waterproof too, down to 200 metres.

There are also mud resistant buttons, which use a combination of stainless steel and an internal silicone buffer material to ensure no external matter can enter through the watch itself.

In terms of the case, it is made from carbon fibre-reinforced resin. And a design tweak means the end result is 1.9mm slimmer than the previous G-Shock Mudmaster model.

Other features include shock resistance (as with all G-Shocks), a digital compass, barometer, altimeter, and a thermometer built-in.

It supports 29 time zones, plus radio wave reception for the most accurate time possible. This is checked automatically six times a day.

The Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GWG-2000 will be available from October 2021, priced at £699 in the UK.

Three colours will be available: stoic monochrome gray, military-look khaki, and sand beige.

