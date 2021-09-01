(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced a second G-Shock watch to be designed in collaboration with the NBA's Rui Hachimura.

The Casio G-Shock GM-110RH is inspired by the heritage of the Washington Wizards star, who was the first ever Japanese national to take part in the first round of the NBA draft (in 2019).

The signature model is based on the standard GM-110, which combines analogue and digital elements inside a metal bezel.

It features a colour theme on the watch face and band based on the colours of the national flag of Benin - Hachimura's ancestral home.

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles · 1 September 2021

The hour hand is yellow, minute hand is red, while the inset dial is green.

There are two bands included - one black and another made of urethane with a West African kente-cloth motif. The rear sports Hachimura's "Black Samurai" logo, containing the Japanese "hachi" symbol ("eight" in English) etched into the back casing. This represents the player's name and shirt number.

"The watch draws inspiration from my roots in Benin and Africa, which are very important to me," said Hachimura. "The band design and watch face evoke elements of Beninese culture and I am delighted at how Casio brought my ideas to life."

The special edition G-Shock GM-110RH will be available from September, priced at £349 in the UK.