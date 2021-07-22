Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Casio G-Shock GM-2100 has new, super stylish octagonal metal bezel

- Available late August/early September 2021

- Price TBC

(Pocket-lint) - Casio will soon release an updated version of its GA-2100 G-Shock but with a metal bezel that makes it, in our eyes, a really cool finish.

The Casio G-Shock GM-2100 has an octagonal design (a popular shape these days, considering how many people you see with similarly-angular Ray-Bans on). It follows a long tradition of G-Shock designs, even dating back to the original DW-5000C, yet with a slim profile and digital-analogue combination.

Its forged metal bezel is crafted through a multi-step process, ending with a round hairline finish applied to the top surface. A mirror polish to the sides adds a metallic gleam.

There will me multiple options available, in black (GM-2100-1A), navy blue (GM-2100N-2A), green (GM-2100B-3A) and red (GM-2100B-4A). Each carry the usual G-Shock shock resistance and waterproofing to 200 metres.

No matter the colour, the watch can be set to 31 time zones, up to five daily alarms are available, and comes with a full auto calendar.

A double LED light ensures you can read both the analogue hands and digital read-out in the dark.

Battery life is claimed to be up to three years on two SR726W batteries.

The watch weighs 72g and measures 49.2 x 44.4 x 11.8mm (case).

All variants of the Casio G-Shock GM-2100 will be available from late August/early September. Pricing is yet to be revealed.

