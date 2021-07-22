G-Shock Move lineup expands with square GBD200 models

(Pocket-lint) - Casio has expanded its lineup of G-Shock Move models with the GBD200, which adds the fitness tracking capabilities and smartphone connection to the classic square G-Shock design.

The big advantage - when compared to the first G-Shock Move GBD-H1000 or even the more recent Wear OS powered GSW-H1000 - is size.

The GBD200 is a much more compact watch, making it a lot more comfortable to wear on a daily basis, and during activity.

There are some limitations forced by this compact form, however. For instance, it needs the connected smartphone's GPS to measure accurate distance. It doesn't have a heart-rate monitor either.

However, the watch does have an accelerometer and a "proprietary algorithm" which can supposedly deliver accurate distance measuring without the GPS.

For the best results, using the smartphone's GPS along with the step counting data, the watch eventually makes adjustments and becomes more accurate on its own.

With distance measured it can also calculate pace, speed and calorie consumption. But for those who want a more classic, high-end digital watch feel, it has a multi-timer allowing you to set five different time settings. Plus, you can auto-repeat those timers if you're doing a session involving multiple repetitions.

The data is displayed on a Memory in Pixel (MIP) monochrome LCD display, and the watch can also vibrate when your smartphone receives notifications, nudging you to check your phone for messages.

Add to that the "Super Illuminator" which lights up the screen for easy reading at night, and you'll get a watch that feels like a classic G-Shock, but with a few added smarts.

In essence, think of this as a normal G-Shock, but one that can track your daily steps and activities like a basic fitness tracker.

It weighs just 58 grams and the battery can go two years before it needs swapping out. The watch will be available to pre-order from 23 July for $150.