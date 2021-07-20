Casio announces Pac-Man edition A100 digital watch

(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced a new watch designed in collaboration with Bandai Namco, celebrating one of the most iconic games of all time: Pac-Man.

The new watch - model number A100WEPC - is based on a reissue of another classic: Casio's F-100 digital watch.

It's an almost perfect matchup with the original F-100 having first launched in 1978, and Pac-Man launching on arcade just two years later in 1980. Two era-defining moments of awesomeness joined together to make your nostalgic hearts melt.

In itself, the F-100 was the first Casio quartz watch built in a resin case, but also offered advanced functions for the time; delivering a stopwatch, digital alarm and calendar functionality.

The A100 was only launched relatively recently, taking on many of the design elements of the original F-100, including the four buttons on the front of the watch.

As for the Pac-Man version specifically, that features Pac-Man, the ghost characters and - of course - those cherries, all pixellated on the watch face. They're joined by the 'Illuminator' text which is also in Pac-Man's pixellated font.

The gold-plated frame of the watch is designed to look like the original colour of the Pac-Man game cabinet, and the stainless steel strap is laser-etched to show Pac-Man and the ghosts chasing each other.

As you'd expect, the Pac-Man edition Casio watch comes with its own special packaging featuring the game design and characters, and has its own dedicated Pac-Man watch stand.

Like the regular A100, the watch has a stainless steel band, is water resistance and can go for around three years before the battery needs replacing.

The only thing we don't know is how much this watch is going to cost. There's no specific launch date or pricing mentioned in the press release. One thing's for sure: it's undeniably cool.

