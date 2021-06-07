Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Smartwatches
  3. Smartwatch news
  4. Casio smartwatch news

Casio G-Shock Frogman series gets two new composite models

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Casio Casio G-Shock Frogman series gets two new composite models
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Casio has introduced two new composite models to its premium Frogman Master of G series line-up.

The composite band G-Shock GWF-A1000C and GWF-A1000XC are the Casio sub-brand's top of the range diving watches, with a chunky, substantial aesthetic and are diver-level, ISO certified water-resistant to 200-metres.

Like the A1000 on which they are based, they each come with the brand's proprietary "Tough Solar" charging system, which is capable of topping up the battery from any light source, artificial or natural.

Bluetooth connectivity is on board too, enabling each watch to hook up to a smartphone (iOS or Android) for personalisation and configuration. The dedicated G-Shock Connected app can also be used for detailed dive logs and location information. There is also stats on tides for over 3,000 diving areas around the world.

Automatic time updates and a phone finder are also built in.

The composite band on both watches can be extended to be worn over a wetsuit. Its mechanism can also be folded to comfortably fit a wrist when not diving.

The GWF-A1000C has a band made up of resin segments, while the bezel is stainless steel with a blue ion-plated finish. It retails for £899 in the UK.

Best smartwatch 2021 rated: Top smartwatches available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2021 rated: Top smartwatches available to buy today By Britta O'Boyle ·

The GWF-A1000XC's band is made from carbon-reinforced resin and has a carbon bezel with a single orange layer to match the face. It retails for £1,149 in the UK.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Casio G-Shock Frogman series gets two new composite models
Casio G-Shock Frogman series gets two new composite models By Rik Henderson ·
How to keep fit with Apple Watch: A complete guide to the Activity and Workout apps
How to keep fit with Apple Watch: A complete guide to the Activity and Workout apps By Britta O'Boyle ·
Older Fossil watches won't get the Google/Samsung Wear update
Older Fossil watches won't get the Google/Samsung Wear update By Cam Bunton ·
New version of Apple Watch Breathe app suggested in code
New version of Apple Watch Breathe app suggested in code By Britta O'Boyle ·
What is Apple Watch Nike? And how is it different to the standard Apple Watch?
What is Apple Watch Nike? And how is it different to the standard Apple Watch? By Maggie Tillman ·
Garmin Forerunner 945 receives LTE upgrade, giving outdoor exercisers easier access to safety features
Garmin Forerunner 945 receives LTE upgrade, giving outdoor exercisers easier access to safety features By Conor Allison ·