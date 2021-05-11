(Pocket-lint) - Casio has introduced G-Shock models in a new colourway - Midnight Green.

The G-Shock GA-140, GA-700 and GW-B5600 are each available in the new theme in the UK, priced from £109, but it seems the special edition AWG-M100 also pictured is only available in Japan at present.

Still, we particularly like the B5600 in green. The colour accents its retro charm well and is one of few 5600s with a standard LCD display. Most models in that range have white text on a white background.

Each of the watches boast five daily alarms, an automatic calendar, stop watch function and world time support. They come with five years' worth of battery life.

Another added bonus to the GW-B5600 is that it has a solar-powered charging system.

None of the new variants have smartwatch capabilities, but are G-Shock rated shock resistant - of course.

The three UK models are available now, with the Casio G-Shock GA-140MG-1AER priced at £109, the GA-700MG-1AER at £119 and the G-Shock GW-B5600MG-1ER will set you back £129.

Casio also recently announced new sports G-Squad editions of its GBA-900 series watches, which do connect to smartphones and can track running progress and more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.