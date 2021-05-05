(Pocket-lint) - Casio has introduced a series of new G-Shock GBA-900 models designed for runners and sports lovers.

The G-Squad additions to the line come in four colour schemes - black, red, white, and black/purple. They are priced from £119 and link with a smartphone for activity tracking.

Distance and time measurements are possible through the watch, which uses an accelerometer alongside your iPhone or Android device's GPS functionality. And, once you take measurements the first time, you can then measure distance on the watch alone.

Activity history can be recorded through a dedicated Casio app, which can also be used to configure the watch.

The Bluetooth connection ensures that time is automatically adjusted, while you will be alerted to phone notifications on your wrist. Step tracking is also featured.

The watch itself features an LED illuminated face with a soft urethane band for a comfortable fit. It is shock resistant, like all models in the G-Shock range.

Battery life is claimed to last up to two years before the cell needs replacing.

There is an airplane mode to halt wireless communications while you are in-flight.

The Casio G-Shock GBA-900 G-Squad models are available to purchase now, from the dedicated G-Shock website.

Writing by Rik Henderson.