(Pocket-lint) - Casio has announced its first G-Shock smartwatch powered by Google's Wear OS platform. The GSW-H1000 is part of the G-Squad Pro range from the company and it comes with a range of sports features, along with the shock-resistant and rugged build the G-Squad Pro range is associated with.

There are three models to choose from, with all offering a dual-layer display that combines a monochrome, always-on LCD screen for time display with a colour LCD screen for maps and sensor data, as well as notifications, like Casio's other smartwatches.

The Casio GSW-H1000 range all feature a titanium back and an aluminium Start button with an accent colour. The case and band meanwhile, have a honeycomb pattern and offer the original G-Shock shock-resistant construction, along with a water resistant microphone and charging port, offering 200-metres water resistance.

All three models have built-in GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, as well as sensors for compass bearing, altitude and barometric pressure, among others. They also all come with the Casio app, which offers 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options, including running, trail running, mountain biking and stand up paddleboarding.

They also all come with all the features offered by Google's Wear OS platform, including access to Google Assistant, smartphone notifications and support for Android and iOS devices.

It's not currently clear when the Casio G-Squad Pro GSW-H1000 will be available but it will cost £599 in the UK. You can read more about it on Casio's G-Shock website and ask to be notified when it is available to buy.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.