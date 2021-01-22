Pokémon Baby-G G-Shock even comes in a Poké Ball case

(Pocket-lint) - After some superb anime partnerships in 2020, including G-Shock watches inspired by Dragon Ball Z and One Piece, Casio has collaborated with the Pokémon company for a special edition Baby-G.

The BA-110PKC is actutally the second in the range designed around Pikachu, with the first special edition wristpiece released as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for the Baby-G watch line last year. However, that was more modelled on the iconic 80s Casio digital watch - this one is more rugged and has hands the shape of Pikachu's ears.

Coming in pink, the strap features a camouflage pattern which includes a female Pikachu motif, notable for her heart-shaped tail. It combines analogue and digital elements on the face.

An image of Pikachu is on the rear.

Like the previous edition watch, the BA-110PKC comes with a special case designed to look like a Poké Ball.

The watch itself is water resistant to 100 metres, comes with a stopwatch, countdown timer and alarm function, while battery life is estimated at two years using two swappable SR726W batteries.

There are no smart features.

The collaboration watch will be available from 1 February 2021, priced at £139 in the UK, $150 in the US. Check it out on the official G-Shock online store.

Writing by Rik Henderson.