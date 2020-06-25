No sooner had we fallen in love with the Dragon Ball Z edition G-Shock, another manga and anime-inspired watch arrives - and it is equally desirable for collectors and fans.

The G-Shock x One Piece watch is, like its Dragon Ball Z predecessor, based on the GA-110 - this time with the model number GA-110JOP.

However, it is adorned with imagery from the Japanese manga classic, which has also made for a great TV show and videogames franchise.

The case and strap feature illustrations of the show's lead character and wannabe pirate king, Monkey D Luffy, while the inset dial in the 9 o'clock position sports his trademark straw hat. The word "wanted" is etched in the 3 o'clock position, nodding to his bounty posters in the series.

When the hands move to the 2 o'clock and 4 o'clock positions respectively, you can also see an X shape that represents Luffy's chest scar.

The rear of the watch features the G-Shock and One Piece logos, with the skull and crossbones motif in the middle.

As well as the special edition watch, the package comes with a collectable case.

Priced at £199 in the UK, the Casio G-Shock x One Piece edition will be available from 22 August. It'll be ranged on the G-Shock website and in the dedicated Carnaby Street store in London.