Casio G-Shock Dragon Ball Z edition, a match made in heaven?

Casio has unveiled a limited edition G-Shock watch designed around the Japanese anime, Dragon Ball Z.

The G-Shock GA-110JDB is based on the conventional GA-110 but in colours inspired by the show. It is also covered in Dragon Ball Z-inspired drawings and decals. While the dial and logo have gold accents to stand out.

An inset dial in the 9 o'clock position sports a four-star ball motif, to symbolise one of the seven dragon balls - the one associated with lead character Son Goku.

There is also a Z motif at the 3 o'clock position, and the Dragon Ball Z logo is etched into the rear of the watch.

The G-Shock and Dragon Ball Z collaboration model will be available from 22 July through the brand's online store and its Carnaby Street Store in London.

You can expect to pay £199.

We also recently reviewed the Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 Bluetooth connected fitness watch recently, which has also hit stores.

Where the Dragon Ball Z watch is a more conventional timepiece, the GBD-H1000 is capable of running tracking, has a built-in heart rate monitor and has excellent battery life - not least thanks to on-board solar charging.

You can read about it here: Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 review.