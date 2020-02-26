Casio is no stranger to smartwatches, with last year's Pro Trek WSD-F30 being a stab in the right direction of offering more than simple connectivity and G-Shock-style design. However, while it looked a bit like one, it wasn't an actual G-Shock.

Now we're about to get something a bit more smart in the actual G-Shock range, with the Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 coming in April with an LCD screen, heart rate monitoring and GPS built-in.

The GBD-H1000 comes with five sensors in and around the watch. An optical sensor can detect heart rate by detecting blood flow through the wrist, while other sensors measure altitude/barometric pressure, compass bearing, temperature and acceleration.

This means it can accurately assess step count, distance travelled and, with the GPS functionality, location tracking.

A dedicated app for iOS and Android will show and analyse that data to show calories burned and other fitness stats.

While not as fully-featured as a Wear OS equivalent, such as the aforementioned Pro Trek, the G-Shock does offer notification alerts with vibration.

It also comes with both USB and solar charging for daily use - the latter of which will give enough power for normal time mode, plus vibrating alerts.

Indeed, Casio claims that in just time mode, the watch should last 12 months between charges. In training mode, with continuous GPS measurement and heart rate monitoring, it will need to be plugged in after a day's use - around 14 hours.

The Casio G-Shock GBD-H1000 will be available from April 2020 in four colours: black and white, all black, red, and red and black. Pricing is yet to be revealed.