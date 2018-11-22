Is the Transformers G-Shock the coolest watch ever?

Casio has teamed with Takara Tomy for what must be the coolest digital watch of all time.

The G-Shock x Transformers edition of the DW-6900 (DW-6900TF) comes in a set with the watch in a special colourway and an Master Optimus Prime figure that combines with the timepiece.

As is traditional, Optimus Prime can transform into a vehicle as well as his robot mode, both of which using the watch face to great effect. They work as pedestals for the watch too.

The collaboration marks the 35th anniversaries of both the G-Shock brand and Transformers (in 2018 and 2019 respectively).

The blue and red of the DW-6900TF matches Prime's trademark colours, and its backlight illuminates the Autobot symbol on the face. The entire set comes in special edition custom packaging. It really is a Transformers and G-Shock collectors' dream.

It is available in the UK now from the official G-Shock store in Carnaby Street, London and should soon be listed on the G-Shock UK website.

You can expect to pay £300 for the limited edition set and we suspect you'll need to be quick to get something so desirable.

In a time when smartwatches are rising in popularity, it's great to see G-Shock continuing to make standard digital watches stand out.