Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 boosts battery to 3 days, offers slimmer design

Casio has announced an update to its Pro Trek family of smart outdoors watches, with the new WSD-F30 model.

The new Casio Pro Trek builds on the foundations laid by the original F10 and the updated GPS-equipped F20, enhancing the dual-layer display, boosting the battery life and slimming down the bodywork for a more attractive smartwatch.

Casio's unique feature has been the dual-layer 1.2-inch display, allowing the display to switch from showing you everything that Wear OS offers in glorious colour, to just the essential details on a second monochrome layer.

This new low-power monochrome display now gives you more information, not just the time, but also the altitude and compass information, so it's more useful when you're in the great outdoors.

When it comes to the battery life, Casio is claiming that the new F30 will give you three days of colour maps for navigation, meaning you can head out for a long weekend knowing that your watch is going to survive.

This 3-day battery life is thanks to an "extend" mode which uses the monochrome display to give you vital information, with a full colour map appearing with the press of a button. Casio points out that the 3-day life is based on using Extend Mode with GPS tracking for up to 8 hours on those 3 days.

The physical design of the F30 has now shrunk down too, so the watch is now 3.9mm narrower and 0.4mm thinner than it was before, with a new finish to the bezel and an improved strap.

Military grade drop protection and 5ATM waterproofing are par for the course, while there's sensors to give you all the data you could want - barometer, accelerometer, gyrometer and compass.

Away from the outdoors features, the WSD-F30 offers you the full suite of Wear OS functions, so it's fully connected and the ideal partner for your Android phone.

The Casio WSD-F30 will come in orange, blue and black colours. It will be available from January 2019. Pricing is still to be confirmed.