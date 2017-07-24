Casio Edifice 501XD continues Bluetooth smartphone connectivity in analogue form

Casio Edifice has followed last year's Bluetooth connected analogue watch series with a follow-up.

Designed in partnership with F1 team Toro Rosso, the Casio Edifice EQB-501, in red or blue fascia detailing, can link with a smartphone to ensure accurate timing and similar features to the former model. However, it can now display average speed while travelling too.

The EQB-501XD-1AER, with red detailing, and EQB-501XDB-1AER both have average speed displays on the watch face. The Bluetooth support also stretches to a phone finder feature - press a button on the watch and your phone will emit a tone.

They also have automatic calendar functionality, countdown timers, dual time zones, and are solar powered.

Water resistance is rated at 100 metres, with 10 Bar resistance meaning either 501 watch can be used when swimming or snorkelling.

The case, bezel and band on each watch is made of stainless steel, while the face is protected with mineral glass to prevent scratching.

The Casio Edifice EQB-501 watch models are available now from all good watch retailers, priced at £325 apiece.

Both watches come in presentation boxes and will link to Android and iOS phones, via Bluetooth and dedicated Casio Edifice applications you can download from the respective app stores.