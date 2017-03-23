  1. Home
Casio Pro Trek Smart WSD-F20 UK price confirmed as £450

Casio didn't bring the first Android Wear watch it launched - the WSD-F10 - to the UK, but we've now had it confirmed that the new version will be coming to the UK.

Casio confirmed at Baselworld 2017 that the new Pro-Trek Smart WSD-F20 model will be launching in the UK on 21 April and that it will be priced at £450.

The new model, announced in January at CES 2017 was the first watch to confirm Android Wear 2.0 and comes with a range of features for the outdoors type.

Aside from the huge display that will bring you things like offline mapping, letting you pre-load maps for your area, it's also equipped with sensors, including a barometer, compass and GPS as well as that essential protection from the elements and 5ATM waterproofing.

Casio's unique twist really comes from the dual-layer LCD, giving you full colour when you need it, and low power from the monochrome display, with battery savings too. Casio boasts that you'll get 2 days of battery life from this watch.

Otherwise you have all the benefits of Android Wear 2.0, meaning a fresh new customisable interface, great standalone apps and a superb experience when paired with your Android smartphones.

The Casio Pro Trek Smart will be available to by from a number of locations, including direct from Casio and from Cotswold Outdoor.

