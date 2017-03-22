Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20S takes Android Wear 2.0 to an even tougher level

It's Baselworld this week, the world's biggest watch trade show being held in Switzerland, so we expect to be inundated with smartwatch launches.

Casio, for example, has announced a more rugged, luxury version of its WSD-F20 we saw at CES in January.

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20S is powered by Android Wear 2.0 and is extremely limited edition - only 500 models are being made.

Its main differences over the standard version are a sapphire crystal face and ion plating.

The smartwatch itself comes with a 1.32-inch TFT LCD display, with a resolution of 320 x 300. It has Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus its own GPS chip on board.

It is water resistant down to five metres. The battery is claimed to last more than one day through "normal use" and takes approximately two hours to charge fully.

The limited edition version comes in black and blue, with a special case. It is compatible with both Android and iOS, thanks to the new Android Wear software.

Price and availability is yet to be revealed, but Pocket-lint will be at Baselworld this week to check it out in the flesh. We'll also be looking at all the Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches on display, so check back often.