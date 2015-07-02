  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Smartwatches
    3. >
  3. Smartwatch news
    4. >
  4. Casio smartwatch news

Casio is making a smartwatch, set to release in 2016

|
Pocket-lint Casio is making a smartwatch, set to release in 2016
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today
Best smartwatch 2018: Top smart wristwear available to buy today

- Casio has a a new president

- President is leading a smartwatch team

- Casio's smartwatch will cost about $400

Casio introduced its first digital watch more than 40 years ago, but now, in order to keep up with the times, the Japanese watchmaker is currently developed a new watch that "tries to be smart".

According to The Wall Street Journal, Casio has a smartwatch in the works. But it's more like a watch with smart capabilities than a smart device entirely. The report noted that this new product was announced as one of Casio's founding four brothers stepped down after being president for 27 years.

His son is now in charge, and that means Casio is being helmed by a newer, younger generation. The company, which has developed watches in the past with various hear-rate and communication features, therefore wants to develop the perfect smartwatch - one that doesn't break easily and is simple or feel goods to wear.

You can expect the watch to cost ¥50,000 (about $400), but that's not set in stone. Casio's new president has already spent 4 years leading the team developing the watch, and as part of that role, he claims to have rejected prototypes that didn't meet his standards, such as an "overly bulky phone watch."

Casio's smartwatch will be designed for men interested in outdoor sports and leisure. It'll have not only a design for that type of customer but also functionality. It should release in March 2016 across Japan and the US. Casio hopes to hit ¥10 billion [about $80 million] in smartwatch sales and then expand the business from there.

No other details, including specs, were announced at this time.

PopularIn Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 3 review: Still a great smartwatch for the price
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 initial review: Wear OS for the great outdoors
Casio Pro Trek WSD-F30 rugged Wear OS smartwatch release date revealed
Apple's ECG feature coming soon to Apple Watch Series 4 via software update
Withings Steel HR Sport review: Analogue and digital collide
Apple Watch Series 5: What we want and expect to see
Comments