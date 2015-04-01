Casio Edifice EQB-510D continues to blur lines between smart and sexy

After success with its connected G-Shock watches, Casio added Bluetooth Smart technology to its Edifice range at the tail end of last year, on the EQB-500 which we finally got to see in the flesh at CES in January.

It has now continued that trend with the Casio Edifice EQB-510D, a pricier model in the motorsports-inspired range that can also be connected to an iPhone or Android device.

Again through Bluetooth Smart wireless technology it can link to a free Casio application, which will change the display to the correct time no matter which time zone you are in. That is done automatically, so you never have to worry about adjusting the hands yourself.

The supplementary dials will continue to show the date and time back home.

In addition, the app can send alarm signals to the watch and even email notifications.

Other features of the EQB-510D include solar charging, 10 bar water resistance for swimming and snorkelling, a split timer stopwatch and a speed meter. It is made from stainless steel and has a scratch-resistant mineral glass cover.

The watch is out this month, April, for £300 from branches of H. Samuel as well as Casio's own online webstore at casioonline.co.uk.