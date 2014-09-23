  Casio G-Shock GBA-400 lets you edit music on your phone from your wrist

Casio has been releasing G-Shock watches that connect to phones via Bluetooth for years but now it's added more controls to a new iPhone and Android connected watch.

The Casio G-Shock Mix Series is a new watch that connect to the iPhone or Android device and allow the wearer to control music from the wrist. The G-Shock GBA-400 pairs to the iPhone and allows controls of volume or skip through songs. This can be done using the G'Mix Rotary Switch. This is a rotating control much like that which Apple introduced on its Watch.

The G-Shock GBA-400 can be used in conjunction with the G'Mix app to allow controls over the music itself including adding live effects to simulate concert sound. This is done using the equalizer that comes built into the app. The watch will display track names as well as artist so they can be laid out clearly at a glance on the wrist.

The G-Shock GBA-400 has the usual strong points expect from Casio including 200-metre water resistance, a super Illuminator LED, World Time, 5 alarms, stop watch, countdown timer and more.

The watch and app will work on iPhone 5S, 5C, 5 and 4S as well as Samsung Galaxy S5, S4 and Note 3.

The Casio GBA-400 will cost $200, which is about £123, and be available from October.

