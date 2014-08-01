  1. Home
Casio G-Shock GBA-400 adds SoundHound music discovery to its Bluetooth talents

Casio is adding to its line of Bluetooth-enabled G-Shock watches with the GBA-400. Not only does it link to your smartphone for notifications and the like, but it includes a version of SoundHound in the dedicated phone application that acts in a similar way to Shazam.

That means you can identify a music track that is playing aloud by any source and have the details pop up on the watch's built-in LCD screen.

In addition, music playback through your linked phone can be controlled from the bezel of the watch. You twist it to scan through songs on your device. Pressing a button on the watch will then play the one you choose.

Like previous Bluetooth-enabled G-Shock watches, the GBA-400 is equipped with the low powered Bluetooth Smart technology. Even with two hours a day of mobile link use, Casio claims that battery life will last approximately two years.

It works with iPhones running iOS 7 or greater (when iOS 8 is out, basically), Samsung Galaxy handsets runnign Android 4.3 or above, and a couple of Japanese-specific devices.

The G'Mix application is a free download and the watch requires it to perform many of its key Bluetooth functions.

At present, there's no word on a UK or US release, but the Casio G-Shock GBA-400 will be available in red, blue, black with a silver face and black with a gold face from 19 September in Japan. It will cost 23,000 yen (about £133).

READ: Bluetooth watches needn't look naff, Casio Edifice EQB-500 bucks trend

