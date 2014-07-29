  Bluetooth watches needn't look naff, Casio Edifice EQB-500 bucks trend

Casio has officially announced that the Casio Edifice EQB-500 will be coming to the UK in September.

The watch, which was originally spied at the BaselWorld watch event in Switzerland in March, looks like a classic timepiece, but comes with Bluetooth 4.0 and therefore smartphone connectivity.

As a partner of the Red Bull Racing F1 team Casio Edifice has used that collaboration to inspire the design of the EQB-500. It has a motor that is 26 per cent smaller than in previous models - presumably to give enough space to house the electronics needed for Bluetooth connectivity - and to further the Red Bull connection, it will be worn by F1 drivers Sebastian Vettel and the winner of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo.

Its smartphone connectivity allows a user to keep the watch updated with the latest time no matter what time zone they are in. It uses the phone to precisely match the local time. It will also use the smartphone link to automatically adjust for summertime.

A free iPhone and Android application will be available to download that contains time zone details for 300 cities around the world. That will increase with future updates.

The app can also be used to remotely set the alarm and provide email notifications on the watch.

The Casio Edifice EQB-500 will be available in September from the Casio London store, H Samuel and casioonline.co.uk. It retails for £300.